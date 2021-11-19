Watch
100-Yards with Tina Nguyen: UNLV Senior Julio Garcia

Ozkar Paloma
Senior Julio Garcia walks 100-yards with Tina Nguyen.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 17:27:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before UNLV football hosts San Diego State at 8:30pm in their Senior Night, senior offensive lineman and former Bishop Gorman Gael Julio Garcia walks 100-yards with sports reporter Tina Nguyen. The Rebels are 2-8 on the season.

Tina Nguyen: Julio, you are one of nine super seniors on this team. Why did you decide to come back for another year?

Julio Garcia: I came back to play with guys like Leaf and a lot of the the younger guys. I wanted to leave my mark on this program.

Nguyen: In your six years here, how have you seen yourself grow not just as a player but also as a person?

Garcia: The biggest thing I learned just was how to work and how to lead. When I first came, I was looking up to guys like Will Kreitler,
Justin Polu, and Kyle Saxelid. They ended up doing great things after football. I just try to give back and do the same thing that they did for me.

Nguyen: What was it like to get that first win not only this season, but also for coach Arroyo?

Garcia: It was a big, big deal. I mean, Coach Arroyo puts in a lot a lot of work, you know, especially when people are not looking. He's always in the building even when I stay late. The guy is here all day, so I think it's a big deal for him and the program. A lot more wins are gonna come pretty soon.

Nguyen: Lastly, you are a local kid, born and raised here in Las Vegas, you went to Bishop Gorman, why did you choose to stay home and to play college football here?

Garcia: I always liked to play in front my family and friends. It was a big deal just to get offered here and stay home. I wanted to support the Rebels since I was born and raised here. I wanted to help the program change, and that was the main thing.

