10 UNLV football games to be aired on national networks this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a winning season for the UNLV Rebels, the football program is gaining some national attention.

Ten of the team’s 12 games this season will be aired on a national network, a new program record.

The Rebels will kick off their 57th season against Houston in the first of three games that will be aired by FS1.

CBS Sports Network will air five Rebel games this season, including the Mountain West title game rematch against Boise State on Oct. 25.

ESPN will air the Rebels' game against Kansas on Sept. 13 and UNLV's matchup at Oregon State on Oct. 19 will mark the team's first appearance on the CW.

In an effort to increase national exposure, four UNLV's 12 regular-season games were moved to Friday nights, including one home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Times and TV information for the Rebels' two remaining games will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for UNLV are available now, by visiting unlvtickets.com or calling 702-739-FANS (3267). Single game tickets go on sale in July.

Here's a rundown of UNLV's 2024 football schedule as of today:

— Aug. 31: UNLV at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1

— Sept. 13: UNLV at Kansas City, 4 p.m., ESPN

— Sept. 28: UNLV vs. Fresno State, 12:30 p.m., FS1

— Oct. 11: UNLV at Utah State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

— Oct. 19: UNLV at Oregon State, 12:30 or 7 p.m., The CW

— Oct. 25: UNLV vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

— Nov. 9: UNLV at Hawaii, 6 p.m., CBSSN

— Nov. 16: UNLV vs. San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

— Nov. 22: UNLV at San Jose State, TBA, FS1

— Nov. 30: UNLV vs UNR, 5 p.m., CBSSN