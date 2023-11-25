UNLV set to take on San Jose State in historic regular season finale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can sum up this UNLV football season in one word: historic.

The Rebels are on the cusp of playing in the Mountain West Championship game in Las Vegas, where they are a perfect 5-0 on the season.

But they cannot afford to look past San Jose State.

After starting 1-5, the Spartans have won five straight and have been dismantling their opponents....outscoring them 195-76.

UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom says they're going to need to be at their best to beat the Spartans and believes they can take the big moments.

"I believe they're built for this," Odom said. "The moment's not too big or too small. They will be ready to go with a great week of work and preparation. It's still the pursuit of playing our best ball and hopefully we can positioned to do that Saturday."

​If UNLV loses, tiebreakers and computer rankings will start to get involved, but the Rebels still have a solid chance of getting in since they have the advantage In several of those tiebreakers.

That said, they still control their own destiny. A win would guarantee them a spot In the championship game and the chance to host it on December 2.