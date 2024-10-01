UNLV Rebels off to one of their best starts in program history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rebels have once again made history— this time being ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time in program history. Now, they have another Power 4 opponent coming to town and the team said as fun as it's been, the job's not finished.

UNLV's 59 to 14 beatdown over Fresno State has earned them the number 25 spot in the AP poll.

Those 59 points were also the most UNLV has ever scored against a conference opponent in a full regulation game.

With all this being said, UNLV has been playing at an all-time high level. But— UNLV coach Barry Odom said their expectations for themselves go far beyond just a 4-0 start.

"I feel a sense of hunger of trying to achieve and really capture the thought of trying to gte as good as we can be," Odom said. "We know that we're not there. We do have a motivated team."

Odom continued to stay:

We got a mature team that's looking forward to the next opportunity. They understand what lies ahead and how good we need to get to have a change to play winning ball.

The Rebels will be taking on Syracuse— who's only blemish is a two-point loss to Stanford.

They also come in with one of the best offenses in the country led by quarterback Kyle McCord. But the players said even with a short week, they feel confident in their preparation.

"This week, I think we're just focused more on the game plan we have going ahead with the coaches that they have for us," said Jalen Catalon, UNLV safety. "We know he's a good quarterback and he can make the throws on the field. Of course they put the ball in his hands because they trust him."

Catalon continued to say:

We'll trust In our game plan and know they're going to pass the ball a lot. We'll have an answer for It when It's all said and done.

The Rebels game against Syracus takes place Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Kick off is set for 6 p.m.