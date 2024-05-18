UNLV honors sports greats in latest induction class to school's Athletic Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Rebel legends and one iconic team were officially inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
The inductees include:
- The 1991 UNLV Softball team, who went all the way to the Women's College World Series
- Distinguished contributor Bruce Bayne
- Longtime equipment director Paul Pucciarelli
- Rebel football star Hunkie Cooper
- Former star defensive lineman Talance Sawyer
- Former UNLV Men's Golf coach Dwaine Knight
- All-American first baseman Kevin Lofthus
- All-American softball player Christine Parris
- 2024 Silver Rebel Award Winner Steve Stallworth
Some of the inductees say they were shocked when they found out and that they see this as an honor of a lifetime.
"I was kind of surprised to see the 702 pop up on my phone," 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee Christine Parris said. "When it came up, I was overwhelmed, to be honest."
"When I got the call, they were like, 'What are you doing for your birthday?' I said I'm turning another year older. They said, 'I got something for you to do. You're going to be inducted to the UNLV sports Hall of Fame.' I was like wow."
With the inductions, there are now 141 members of the Hall of Fame.