UNLV honors sports greats in latest induction class to school's Athletic Hall of Fame

Several Rebel legends and one iconic team were officially inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 18, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Rebel legends and one iconic team were officially inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The inductees include:

  • The 1991 UNLV Softball team, who went all the way to the Women's College World Series
  • Distinguished contributor Bruce Bayne
  • Longtime equipment director Paul Pucciarelli
  • Rebel football star Hunkie Cooper
  • Former star defensive lineman Talance Sawyer
  • Former UNLV Men's Golf coach Dwaine Knight
  • All-American first baseman Kevin Lofthus
  • All-American softball player Christine Parris
  • 2024 Silver Rebel Award Winner Steve Stallworth

Some of the inductees say they were shocked when they found out and that they see this as an honor of a lifetime.
"I was kind of surprised to see the 702 pop up on my phone," 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee Christine Parris said. "When it came up, I was overwhelmed, to be honest."

"When I got the call, they were like, 'What are you doing for your birthday?' I said I'm turning another year older. They said, 'I got something for you to do. You're going to be inducted to the UNLV sports Hall of Fame.' I was like wow."

With the inductions, there are now 141 members of the Hall of Fame.

