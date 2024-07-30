UNLV football team hosts "Sneaker Soirée" ladies' night at Fertitta Football Complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With college football season slowly approaching, the UNLV football team is giving some lucky fans the chance for an inside look at the football facilities and how the Rebels operate.

Barry and Tia Odom hosted their "Sneaker Soirée" fundraising event, a ladies' night with UNLV football, on Monday.

Fans had a chance to shop with local vendors and stock up on some gear that will match with the sweet kicks they wore.

For these ladies, it's like they are kids in a candy store.

"I think it's pretty awesome," Rebels fan Nakia Jackson-Hale said. "I think it's very rare that you have all these women that come together that share a love for Rebel football, be in the same room and also be able to give back and support all of the vendors."

All proceeds made from the event will go to the football team, but Tia Odom says the main goal is bringing a vital part of the fan base together.

"We really like to pull in the women fans," Odom said. "They are making a lot of decisions on what their families are doing on football weekends. We want them making the decision to come to UNLV games."

"Coach Odom has been nothing but a blessing to the community," UNLV fan Savannah Orth said. "He has totally jumped headfirst, he and his entire family, into making Las Vegas their own and their home, and that's what we've been missing for years."

As for the upcoming season, the fans in attendance say excitement is at an all-time high.

"We can only go up. Last year, we did really well," Jackson-Hale said. "So I'm hoping that we do just as well this coming season."

UNLV starts their fall camp this Friday.

Their season opener versus Houston is set for August 31st.