UNLV falls in 74-71 thriller vs. SDSU in Mountain West quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It feels like every time these UNLV and San Diego State go up against each other, it is a war on the court. A lot of hard-nosed defense was played and clutch shots were made. But in the end, it didn't go the Runnin’ Rebels way as they fell to the Aztecs 74-71 on Thursday.

Both teams weren't giving up much in the early minutes. But then, the Rebels went on a run to lead by 10.

San Diego State, who has been in the big moments before, went on a 12-0 run of their own and would retake the lead early in the second half.

UNLV refused to give up ,though, getting within two with 20 seconds left in the game. Then, DJ Thomas was there to save the day with the clutch two-pointer to force the game into overtime.

San Diego State would take the lead and then, in the final possession, Thomas barely missed and that would do it.

The Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year had nothing to be ashamed of, as he finished with 29 points. Keylan Boone would also show the clutch gene down the stretch with 17 points and eight rebounds.

It wasn't enough as the Aztecs escaped with the win and advance to the next round.

After the game, head coach Kevin Kruger said this loss will sting but he is proud of the fight the team showed.

“Another great fight, just two teams playing their hearts out and competing and doing whatever they could to help their team win games,” Kruger said. “I thought that guys did a great job competing for 45 minutes. Just came a little short."

With that, the Runnin’ Rebel's are eliminated from the Mountain West tournament.

Their season might not be over just yet. Their chances to be an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament is a long shot but they still could qualify for the NIT tournament. That announcement coming on Sunday.