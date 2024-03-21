UNLV community sends off Lady Rebels ahead of the first round of NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Having the UNLV women's basketball team in the big dance is turning into a yearly thing.

The Lady Rebels are heading to their third straight NCAA tournament appearance and the UNLV community showed up on Wednesday to send them off in style.

The tenth-seeded Lady Rebels will be taking on seven-seeded Creighton University.

The Lady Rebels are looking for their first tournament win since 1991 and they feel like they have the group that can finally get that win.

I spoke with Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, who says the send-off has definitely given them some extra energy heading into the weekend.

​"It's a big moment," La Rocque said. "Obviously, we've already started the preparation. But to know we got so many people behind us and cheering for us, it makes us feel good as we head out."

The Lady Rebels' first round match up is set for this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.