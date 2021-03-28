Unbeaten Zags keep rolling with 83-65 rout of Creighton

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it's done throughout this unblemished season.

Drew Timme scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Andrew Nembhard added 17 points for the Bulldogs, who have won a school-record 33 consecutive games and extended their Division I record to 26 straight double-digit wins.

The Zags will face sixth-seeded Southern California or seventh-seeded Oregon on Tuesday in the West regional final.

Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points to lead the Bluejays, who were trying to reach their first Elite Eight since 1941.