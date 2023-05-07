UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early Sunday morning in Hollywood for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.

Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Police said Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.

Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.

Ferguson made his UFC debut in Las Vegas as part of the Ultimate Fighter 13 Finale. Ferguson defeated Ramsey Nijem by knockout in the first round to win a UFC contract.

He wasn't the only UFC personality to have a brush with the law over the weekend.

UFC president Dana White posted on his Instagram stories that he had been pulled over in Las Vegas after returning from UFC 288.

@danawhite

White didn't specify why he was pulled over.

He had been in New Jersey for the event where Aljamain Sterling beat Henry Cejudo to retain his bantemweight title.

White said the UFC is looking at Sterling taking on Sean O'Malley in Boston in August.

However, Sterling told Canadian broadcaster Aaron Bronsteter that he'd rather fight in Las Vegas.