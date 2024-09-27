Watch Now
UFC reaches $375 million settlement on one class-action lawsuit, another one remains pending

UFC President Dana White attends the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC on ABC 3 mixed martial arts event on July 15, 2022, in Elmont, NY. The Nevada Athletic Commission will consider a proposal to make rule changes for slap fighting contests. The UFC-backed Power Slap competition is scheduled to make its debut next month. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants, agreeing Thursday to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge.

Judge Richard Boulware in July dismissed a $335 million settlement with two antitrust lawsuits, including one brought by Cung Le. The new agreement by UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings is with Le, who filed his lawsuit in 2014, and the court still must approve the terms.

“While we believe the original settlement was fair — a sentiment that was also shared by Plaintiffs — we feel it is in the best interest of all parties to bring this litigation to a close,” the UFC said in a statement.

The UFC still has not reached an agreement with Kajan Johnson, who filed his in 2021. In a statement, the UFC called said that was “in very early stages, and a motion to dismiss the complaint remains pending.”

