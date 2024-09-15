UFC hosts first event at Las Vegas Sphere with Noche UFC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Noche UFC" was as much of a spectacle as what every fight fan was hoping for.

The UFC held it's first and last event at the Las Vegas Sphere for Mexican Independence Day.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE SIGHTS FROM INSIDE THE SPHERE:

Inside the Sphere for Noche UFC

Between every fight in the main card, the panel inside the Sphere told the history of Mexico and it's rich combat sports history.

In the co-main event trilogy fight, Valentina Shevchenko beat Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision regained the Women's Flyweight Championship.

In the main event, Merab Dvalishvili pulled off a dominating win over "Suga" Sean O'Malley to become the new UFC Bantamweight champion.

Since the fight card was announced, UFC President & CEO Dana White said this would be a "love letter" to Mexico, and after the fight he said they felt like the accomplished what they set out to do at the Sphere.

"Literally the whole thing was seamless," White said. "It went perfect. We didn't have time to rehearse. That was our big worry coming in here, but they nailed It. The team absolutely nailed it."