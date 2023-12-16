UFC 296 set for Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UFC is getting set for their final pay-per-view of the year right here in Las Vegas. The welterweight championship of the world is at stake for the main event and there has already been a lot of trash talk going on.

Leon "Rocky" Edwards will defend his welterweight championship against Colby "Chaos" Covington. Edwards Is from England and Is coming In having not lost a fight since 2015.

He's riding high as the champion, beating his opponents with as well-rounded of an MMA arsenal as you can get.

Meanwhile, Covington also comes in as one of the best welterweights in the world, decimating his opponents with next-level cardio, high-volume striking and back-breaking wrestling.

During UFC media day, there's one thing both fighters do agree on and that's their dislike for each other.

"Going out there and fighting a guy in Colby Covington, a guy I don't really like, I think it makes it easier in training camp," Edwards said. "It makes it easier to show up and compete."

"There's literally nothing I can say good about Leon," Covington said. "This fight is personal. He has what I want and that's the undisputed title. There's nothing more that Colby Covington wants than that undisputed title. Colby Covington gets what he wants."

The main card for UFC 296 is set for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.