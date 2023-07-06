UFC 290: Champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's officially international fight week with UFC 290 as the main attraction.

Two champions will put their belts on the line, and the main event features Yair Rodriguez versus one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Alex Volkanovski for the featherweight championship of the world

Only one man will leave as the undisputed champ. Both men say they're confident they will have their hand raised.

Last time these two fighters were in the octagon, it was two different tales.

For Volk, he lost an extremely close fight against Islam Makhachev in Australia for the lightweight championship.

Whereas Rodriguez is coming off winning the interim championship against Josh Emmett, joining fellow Mexicans Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso as a UFC title holder.

Rodriguez is coming as the underdog, but he says he enjoys being in this position and wants to bring another belt to Mexico.

"I just think it's going to be really difficult for him to beat me," Rodriguez said. "He probably thinks it's going to be easier? I don't know. My style is completely different to what many people think. Not only because of what you can see from outside, but just being in front of me in the cage is difficult. It's hard for anybody."

As for Volkanovski, he would clear out the featherweight division with a win against Rodriguez.

That would open a lot of potential super fights for "Volk." That said, he says he is not taking this fight with Yair lightly, but is confident he will defend his title.

"Be aware of everything because everything is coming from everywhere," Volkanovski said. "But, we all know I make people fight my fight. Everyone looks a certain way until I'm in front of them."

UFC 290 is set for Saturday Inside T-Mobile Arena on Pay-Per-View.