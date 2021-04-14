UFC 264 McGregor, Poirier scheduled for T-Mobile Arena at full capacity, Dana White says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UFC President Dana White says UFC 264 will be held at a full-capacity T-Mobile Arena on July 10.

The July event is scheduled to be headlined by a lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier with tickets going on sale this week.

White didn't share any further event plans when it comes to holding such an event at full capacity but did say he is expecting nearly 20,000 fans to attend in July.

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced his goal to have all Nevada counties open to 100% capacity by June 1 along with dropping the social distance mandate on May 1.

The UFC has been holding events in Abu Dhabi and at its Las Vegas headquarters during the pandemic.