UConn beats Gonzaga 82-54; advancing to first Final Four since 2014

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas was center stage in the basketball world as two of the sports powerhouses, Gonzaga and UConn, battled it out for a spot at the Final Four.

In the end, it was UConn who will make their first final four appearance since 2014.

Both fan bases traveled far for this game, especially UConn. Fans here say they wouldn't miss it for the world.

"Here with the brothers," said Noah Swimmer. "I mean there's no better place to watch basketball. Go Huskies."

The game was close in the first half, with UConn only leading by seven at the half. But the second half was all Huskies.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins had 20 points and the team shot 41 percent from the field.

While Gonzaga struggled to get a Rythem going, making only two threes all game long.

With the win, the Huskies are going to their 6th final four appearance in team history.

Players and coaches say they feel ecstatic to make the Final Four, but still have a job to do, and a championship to win.

"This is a dream come true," UConn center Donovan Clingan said. "I can't really describe my emotions right now. I just go back thinking about my mom and stuff and how proud she'd be If she was here. It just means a lot to me and I know she's smiling from above."

"It feels good definitely," UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. said. "We put in a lot of work to get here and we had a first round exit the last two years. To start the season they didn't have us in the top 25, so we have a lot to prove. We still got a chip in our shoulder."

"I love coaching this team," UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. "I've gotten emotional. Andre saw me crying before the game in there because I just can't think about coaching this group for the last time."

The Huskies will be making the trip to Houston for the Final Four next Friday. They will be awaiting the winner of the Miami vs Texas game, which is set to tip off tomorrow.