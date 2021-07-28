Watch
U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold

Las Vegas Aces players part of team
Jeff Roberson/AP
United States' Kelsey Plum, left, Stefanie Dolson (13), Jacquelyn Young (8) and Allisha Gray celebrate after defeating Russian Olympic Committee in a women's 3-on-3 gold medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 7:02 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 10:06:22-04

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have won the first women's gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead, and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Plum, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, led all scorers in this tournament, too. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event, in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

Earlier, China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men's third-place game.

