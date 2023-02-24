Two Las Vegas fighters talk 'home court advantage' ahead of 'Prelim' fights in UFC Fight Night 219

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another UFC Fight Night is taking place at the APEX this weekend, where several fighters are hoping to make their mark.

Two of those fighters — Ode' Osbourne and Jordan Leavitt — live and train in the Las Vegas valley, and are gearing up for their fights on Saturday.

Osbourne moved to Vegas from Milwaukee to further pursue MMA. Just being here, he says, makes him a better fighter.

"Training and fighting at the APEX are the greatest things ever. Cutting weight, you can just go right next door to the PI, the sauna. You also got nutrition, PT, strength and conditioning, all that stuff is right in my backyard," Osbourne said.

Leavitt on the other hand is a fourth-generation Las Vegas local, who studied at UNLV for a while but decided to focus on fighting. He told KTNV he's feeling great about his fight this weekend and believes being from here gives him an edge.

"When I fight in two days, I only have to drive five minutes and I'll be at the APEX. Then, I'm going to drive to my favorite spot for dinner afterward to celebrate the win," Leavitt said. "It's a home-court advantage, so I have nothing to worry about."

Both Osbourne and Leavitt will be fighting in the Fight Night prelims on Saturday, and both say they are confident they will leave the apex with a win against their opponents.

"I'm just going to say that he has a lot of holes in his game, and I'm going to go out there and do whatever I want to him," Osbourne said.

"I expect him to bring a lot of pressure and violence," Leavitt said. "That makes me excited because I'm going to meet him with some pressure and violence."

Saturday's UFC Fight Night prelims are set to start Saturday at 1 p.m., with the main card beginning at 4 p.m.