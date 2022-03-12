Watch
Trevor Bauer's leave extended through March 19 by MLB, union

D. ROSS CAMERON/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer looks toward home during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on May 21, 2021, in San Francisco. Bauer's administrative leave was extended Friday, March 11, 2022, for a week by Major League Baseball and the players' association. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 19:02:37-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended for a week by Major League Baseball and the players' association.

The extension begins Sunday, the mandatory reporting date for spring training, and runs through March 19.

Bauer will not report to spring training during the extension or before the mandatory reporting date.

He was placed on seven days' paid leave July 2 under the union and MLB's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness.

Bauer says through representatives that everything that happened between the two was "wholly consensual."

Last month, prosecutors said they would not file charges against Bauer following a sexual assault investigation.

"After we finished, on both occasions, we talked briefly, joked around, laughed, and went to sleep," Bauer said.

A judge previously rescinded a restraining order the woman had against Bauer.

The judge said the woman's testimony confirmed Bauer followed the boundaries the woman had set for him during their sexual encounters.

