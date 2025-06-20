LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady helped unveil the Hall of Excellence on Tuesday, a new museum at Fontainebleau Las Vegas dedicated to the most iconic figures and moments in sports and entertainment.

Joined by broadcaster Jim Gray and Fontainebleau Development CEO Jeffrey Soffer, Brady introduced the space as more than a museum—a tribute to the grit, legacy, and community behind the greatest achievements in sports history.

Tom Brady unveils Hall of Excellence in Las Vegas, featuring all seven Super Bowl rings

"Everybody in that hall has people that inspired them, that supported them, that held them up," Brady said. "Nobody can do it alone. We all need each other."

The Hall of Excellence officially opens to the public on Friday, June 20. Among the hundreds of artifacts on display are Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings, the bat used by Jackie Robinson to break baseball’s color barrier, Muhammad Ali’s gloves and Oprah Winfrey’s Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Brady called the project a full-circle moment, reflecting on his own journey from a backup quarterback on a winless high school team to an NFL legend.

"My mom didn’t let me play football until I was a freshman in high school," he said. "I was the youngest of four with three sisters who were better athletes than me. I always wanted to be known as something more than their little brother."

Brady later attended Michigan, where he arrived seventh on the quarterback depth chart. Through years of competing, self-reflection, and support from mentors, he rose to national prominence—eventually earning the trust of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"When I showed up in New England, I didn’t even know where it was," Brady joked. "But I showed up with a team-first attitude. That’s what Coach Belichick saw in me."

The museum features a self-guided audio tour narrated by Morgan Freeman and other iconic voices. Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for Nevada residents and seniors, and $20 for children ages five to 15.

"The Hall of Excellence is more than a museum—it’s a movement," Gray said. "It’s a living reminder of what it means to sacrifice, to strive, to overcome."

Located on the second floor of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the Hall aims to inspire future generations while honoring the enduring impact of champions.

"It’s not about stats," Brady said. "It’s about the people behind them. The stories. The values. That’s what we’re celebrating."