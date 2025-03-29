Today in Vegas sports: It's opening day for the Las Vegas Aviators!

.

Today's Las Vegas sports headlines:



It's Opening Day in Las Vegas! The Las Vegas Aviators kick off their season tonight against the Reno Aces.

Las Vegas Aces president Nikki Fargas was honored at the 21st Annual Athena International Awards Luncheon for her impact in Southern Nevada and beyond.

Can they get five in a row? The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the ice tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.



LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

Play ball!

It's Opening Day in Las Vegas!

The Las Vegas Aviators are opening their season tonight against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tonight's game will feature a pre-game flyover and postgame fireworks to celebrate the new season.

Alex Eschelman was able to catch up with some of the team's top prospects on media day to find out more about the players.

Hear from the Las Vegas Aviators as they prepare for Opening Day

Celebrating greatness

In celebration of Women's History Month, the 21st annual ATHENA International Awards were held today at The Orleans to recognize women who excel in their careers.

The event honored 10 nominees, four of whom won awards. All of them are being inducted into the Nevada Women's Hall of Fame.

Las Vegas Aces team president Nikki Fargas received the top honor, the ATHENA Leadership Award.

Nikki Fargas recognized for leadership

Fargas has been instrumental in the two-time WNBA champions' contributions to the valley community since she joined the team in May 2021.

And a reminder: Vegas 34 is the new home of the Las Vegas Aces. You can watch 33 of the team's 44 games on our Scripps News Group Station. Their season begins May 17.

Las Vegas Aces LIST: 33 Las Vegas Aces games will air on Vegas 34, KTNV this season

Five in a row?

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for their fifth straight win tonight when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

It's the first of back-to-back games for the VGK this weekend, closing out a three-game road trip.

Vegas Golden Knights Golden Knights look to extend win streak to five against Blackhawks KTNV Staff

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said both defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Tomas Hertl will not play this weekend. Their availability to play once the team returns home will be reevaluated next week.

With only 11 games left in the regular season, Cassidy said his team knows the importance of playing their best hockey to stay atop the Pacific Division.

"We have a lot to play for...if we want to finish first, you've got to win your share of the games. So I think that'll certainly be on their minds," Cassidy said.

🎥 Cassidy: We have a lot to play for... if we want to finish first, you've got to win your share of the games. So I think that'll certainly be on their minds. pic.twitter.com/XZRg0S8eod — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 28, 2025

Puck drop tonight is at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34.

