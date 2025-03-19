Today in Vegas sports: 1-on-1 with Reilly Smith (plus Skatin' Rebels, Chelsea Gray and Spring Training)

.

In today’s Vegas sports news:

The Vegas Golden Knights are back at practice after a day off. They begin a three-game homestead Thursday and have only 15 games left in the regular season.

While at practice, we caught up with Reilly Smith on his return to Las Vegas and the Golden Knights.

The UNLV Skatin' Rebels play in their second straight national championship Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray is keeping busy this offseason in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league.

Opening Day is next week and we caught up with the A's at spring training in Arizona.

Reilly Smith, how've you been?

It's been 12 days and six games since the Vegas Golden Knights re-acquired beloved Original Misfit Reilly Smith. Vegas sent Brendan Brisson and a third-round draft pick to the New York Rangers for the 33-year-old forward.

Having tallied two assists so far in his second stint with VGK, the Stanley Cup champion sat down with Nick Walters to discuss his return to Vegas and how he's re-adjusted quickly to Bruce Cassidy's system. Watch it here:

1-on-1 with Reilly Smith, the Original Misfit back with Golden Knights

Fighting to stay No. 1

The finish line for regular season play is within reach for the Vegas Golden Knights as they are back home to begin their final month before playoffs.

"The little things are so important this time of year," captain Mark Stone said. "You have to keep a little more discipline this time of year because everybody is fighting for positioning."

'Close to the finish line': Vegas Born's plans for the final stretch of the season

While the Guys in Gold lead the Pacific Division with 86 points, they are working to get back in the win column in their upcoming three-game homestand after going 1-2 on the road.

"It's not always going to be perfect, but that's the end goal — try to get our game in the best place possible at the right time of the year," defenseman Nic Hague said.

The Golden Knights host the Boston Bruins Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

A championship rematch for the Skatin' Rebels

For the second straight year, the UNLV hockey team is playing in the ACHA National Championship.

It's a rematch against Adrian College, which beat the Rebels 3-0 last year.

"The boys were hoping for this rematch. Kinda like a grudge match," said UNLV coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. in St. Louis. Go Rebels!

UNLV Sports UNLV hockey team to play in national championship for second straight year Rochelle Richards

The Point GAWD at work

It may be the offseason, but Chelsea Gray is still making big plays on the court.

The Las Vegas Aces point guard led her team to championship status in the first-ever Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league from January to March.

Gray was named the Finals MVP after the Rose team beat the Vinyl team 62-54 Monday night in Miami. She averaged 28.5 points in the final two games.

One more thing before we go...

When you build a new ballpark, you want to win in it — and the Athletics are thinking ahead. With Spring Training in full swing, they're laying the groundwork for their future right here in Las Vegas.

Taylor Rocha is in Arizona to show us how the A's aren't waiting until 2028 to build a winner. Check it out: