Three Las Vegas locals drafted by MLB teams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball have come from right here in the valley. Now, the pipeline just got bigger after this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

Three local players were officially drafted by MLB teams, including:

Austin Cates: UNLV/Coronado HS—Toronto Blue Jays

Cates was selected by the Blue Jays in the seventh round, as the 217th overall pick.

Cates spent two seasons at the College of Southern Nevada before transferring to UNLV this last season.

He finished the 2024 season with 90.1 innings pitched, 107 strikeouts, 4.08 earned run average and earned first team All-Mountain West honors.

Chris Cortez: Texas A&M/Silverado HS—LA Angels

The Silverado graduate was selected in the second round and went 45th overall to the LA Angels

Cortez is coming off a breakout season in the bullpen for Texas A&M during their run to the College World Series Finals.

What makes Cortez stick out is his piercing 100-mph fastball.

He finished a stellar 2024 season with a 2.78 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched.

Ty Southisene: Basic Academy—Chicago Cubs

Southisene was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round, with the 120th overall pick, out of Basic Academy.

Despite being undersized, the 5'9" Southisene is the top-ranked prospect out of Nevada and the No. 11-ranked shortstop in the country.

He recently committed to the University of Tennessee and is regarded as one of their top signees.

According to MaxPreps, Southisene finished his senior year at Basic with a .495 batting average with 47 hits and 24 runs batted in in 95 at bats.