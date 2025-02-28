Thousands of fans flock to Fremont Street for National Rugby League

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last year, the National Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest drew around 5,000 fans to Fremont Street and this year the crowd has nearly doubled in size.

“It’s been fantastic, the atmosphere has been wonderful and everyone is so friendly," one Australian fan said.

Along with the fan base doubling in size, this year eight NRL teams are competing at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in comparison to four last year.

“I don’t really know how to explain it, I’m just so proud our fans to have shown up in massive droves and it’s great for our game," one New Zealand Warriors player said.

It's a game that fans hope America continues to get behind.

“It’s a global sport, we all watch American sports NFL, NBA they should get behind this, it’s an amazing sport and wait until you see the Warriors fans, they’re going to blow your mind," one New Zealand fan said.

The games are on Saturday. For access to tickets, click here.