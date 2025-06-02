'There's nowhere else like this': Local F1 fans find community at Grand Prix Plaza watch parties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas continues to live up to its new name, the sports and entertainment capital of the world, by growing another fan base in Formula 1.

A series of Formula 1 watch parties at Grand Prix Plaza is helping locals connect directly with their fellow fans.

“We’ve been looking for F1 watch parties and couldn't find them," southwest Las Vegas local Randy Branam said. "You’ve got NHL, you’ve got NFL, all of that. We were looking and looking for F1, and then this place popped up, so it was a no-brainer.”

Branam was among those who gathered at Grand Prix Plaza on Sunday to watch the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Not only are you here with like-minded people, the staff is amazing, but you’re on the race track watching the race," said Summer Branam. "There’s nowhere else like this.”

Grand Prix Plaza will be open through the summer, hosting watch parties and offering various Formula 1-related activities that locals can check out.

Here's the rundown of planned watch parties for the Grand Prix Sundays series:

June 15: Canadian Grand Prix



Doors open: 9 a.m.

Race starts: 11 a.m.

June 29: Austrian Grand Prix



Doors open: 12 p.m.

Race starts: 1 p.m.

July 6: British Grand Prix



Doors open: 12 p.m.

Race starts: 1 p.m.

July 27: Belgian Grand Prix



Doors open: 12 p.m.

Race starts: 1 p.m.

August 3: Hungarian Grand Prix



Doors open: 12 p.m.

Race starts: 1 p.m.

August 31: Dutch Grand Prix



Doors open: 12 p.m.

Race starts: 1 p.m.

September 7: Italian Grand Prix



Doors open: 12 p.m.

Race starts: 1 p.m.

More information about Grand Prix Plaza events can be found on grandprixplaza.com.