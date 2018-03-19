Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 42°
The Nevada Wolf Pack is headed to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
With Josh Hall putting up two points in the last 9 seconds of their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday, the Wolf Pack was able to clinch the win 75-73.
NEVADA COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!#BattleBorn #TheHunt #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jBv4j5ieio— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 19, 2018
NEVADA COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!#BattleBorn #TheHunt #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jBv4j5ieio
The Bearcats pulled ahead of the Wolf Pack in the first half of the game (44-32), and at one point Nevada was behind by 22 points.
But the Wolf Pack was able to make up the deficit in the second half, holding Cincinnati to just 29 points. They were able to tie up the game with one minute left on the clock.
STILL dancing!! pic.twitter.com/yQu5YiZ5YK— Josh Little (@JoshMLittle) March 19, 2018
STILL dancing!! pic.twitter.com/yQu5YiZ5YK
For the Sweet 16, the Wolf Pack will square off against the Loyola Ramblers on March 22.