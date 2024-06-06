The Sporting Tribune's Bill Bradley breaks down timeline on getting NBA team to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before Dallas Mavericks' owner Miriam Adelson acquired the team at the end of 2023 and led the franchise to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, she was a big wig in Las Vegas.

Adelson is the largest shareholder in the Las Vegas Sands Corporation and her early success in the NBA poses the question: Will she help bring a team to southern Nevada?

"The one reason the Adelsons wanted to be involved [in owning a team], I believe they wanted to have a casino built in Dallas with the new arena once casino gaming was approved in Texas," The Sporting Tribune senior editor Bill Bradley said. "That said, it doesn't hurt Las Vegas to have such a high-profile owner being from here. We're going to get a NBA team."

While it is not a matter of if, Bradley says it is a matter of when.

"The key thing to getting over the hump is the [NBA's] TV contract," Bradley said. "It's going to be in tens of billions of dollars. Once they get past that hurdle, they'll look at expansion. Once the TV contract is approved, you're looking at one to two years of picking the expansion teams. You're probably looking at two to three years after that. You have to pick a building site. You've got to get that [arena] built and then bring a team here."

As far as the NBA Finals go, Bradley is rooting for the players with Las Vegas ties.

KTNV

"Jaden Hardy, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., all Las Vegas kids. I'm picking the Mavericks in six," Bradley said.

Dallas tips off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on ABC.