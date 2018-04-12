The NHL Awards will continue to be held in Las Vegas for the next 3 years

This year's awards to be held at the Hard Rock

Bryce Riley
5:53 PM, Apr 11, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 21: Host Joe Manganiello holds the Stanley Cup during the final moments of the show during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

The NHL Awards have been held in Las Vegas over the past ten years. And according to an announcement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, they'll continue to be here for another three years.

The commissioner made the announcement on April 11. This year's event will be held at The Joint inside the Hard Rock hotel-casino on June 20.

"Players circle the date of the awards on their calendar each year," said Bettman at a press conference. He added that players appreciate the recognition from their peers for their achievements, and that the players "really enjoy coming to Las Vegas."

Previous hosts of the awards show in previous years include the Palms, the MGM Grand, the T-Mobile Arena, and the Wynn.

