The Las Vegas Aces are setting a standard off of the court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From general manager Natalie Williams to president Nikki Fargas and head coach Becky Hammon, the Las Vegas Aces are not just setting a standard on the court, but off the court as well.

"It's great especially when you see women of color because we don't get that opportunity a lot," said A'ja Wilson. "So for them to be here and care for us and make sure we have everything we need, I think it's very powerful. It's a statement."

Dearica Hamby said, "it is a league of women, so why not have women run it."

The Aces are one of few teams in the WNBA that have women leading all three positions.

Head coach Becky Hammon said, "What Mark Davis and Nikki Fargas are putting together here in Vegas, I felt like it was really special. I felt like it's an organization that's moving the needle for women."

Not only are the Aces paving the way for women, but they are making moves in promoting diversity. Assistant coach Natalie Nakase is paving a path for Asian Americans.

"Representation matters, " said Nakase, the former LA Clippers assistant coach. "If younger women and younger ladies see me on TV and they're just like 'oh! I can do that, she's Japanese American' then that's great. For me, it's just going back to that very humbling position."

The Las Vegas Aces will begin their season on Friday on the road against Phoenix Mercury. The game is set for 7 p.m.