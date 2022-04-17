The Las Vegas Aces announce training camp roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, the Las Vegas Aces have announced their 17-person training camp roster on Saturday to prepare for the 2022 WNBA Season at the UNLV Cox Pavilion practice courts.

The Aces said they finalized their roster with the signing of rookie free agent Nancy Mulkey. The 6-9 center led the Pac-12 in blocked shots this season, and earned All-Defensive Team honors for the Washington Huskies. Prior to transferring to Washington, Mulkey was a three-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year with Rice.

"We are excited to bring Nancy Mulkey in for training camp," said Aces General Manager Natalie Williams. "She gives us more depth and versatility at the post spot, is a high IQ player who shoots well, and is great in the pick and roll action."

Las Vegas added six new faces to the roster on draft day—five via the 2022 WNBA Draft, and one as a rookie free agent. They join a returning group which anchors one of only two teams in the league to advance to the WNBA semifinals in each of the last three seasons.

2020 WNBA M’VP A’ja Wilson leads the squad following a year which saw the forward set career highs in rebounds and assists, while earning a third All-Star nod, and an Olympic gold medal.

Guard Kelsey Plum and forward Dearica Hamby battled throughout the 2021 season for WNBA Sixth Player of the Year honors. Plum edged out Hamby, a two-time winner of the award, by a nose at year’s end after averaging a career-best 14.8 points per game, and connecting on a league-best 94.4 percent of her free throw attempts. Hamby earned her first All-Star appearance, while Plum led the U.S. 3x3 team to the gold medal in Tokyo.

Joining Plum on the podium in Japan was fellow Las Vegas guard Jackie Young, who recorded a career-high 12.2 points per game while finishing 11th in the WNBA in field goal percentage.