Terence Crawford beats Errol Spence Jr. to become welterweight champion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday night was one of the most anticipated nights in boxing history and had all the ingredients for an all-time classic.

What we got instead was an all-time whooping by Terence Crawford over Errol Spence Jr. and now, Crawford can say he is the undefeated, undisputed welterweight championship of the world.

Crawford cemented himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter alive, beating Spence via TKO in the ninth round.

Crawford knocked Spence down for the first time in his career in the second. From that moment, it wasn't close. Crawford completely outboxed Spence, landed beautiful counter punches, and knocked Spence down twice in the seventh.

He is also now the first male to be the undisputed champion in two weight classes and first undisputed welterweight in the four-belt era.

"I don't make any excuses," Spence said. "The better man won tonight."

"This is the fight that everybody wanted to see," Crawford said. "The whole world was talking about it and we put on a great show."

After the fight, both fighters said they have a lot of respect for each other and hope they can do the man dance again.

There is a rematch clause but after what happened, who knows whether that fight will happen soon it or at what weight.