Team USA gold medal Paralympian celebrates big win as Games come to a close

Team USA Paralympics champion Olivia Chambers won big at her Games debut, taking home a gold and two silver medals.

But Chambers doesn't take all the credit for her wins, doling out heaps of gratitude for her supporting coaching staff and fellow athletes.

"Never let anyone tell you your dreams are too big," she told Scripps News. "Everyone that I told that I was going to go far in this sport, they were like 'Yeah right.' But, here I am, standing here with a gold and two silvers. It's just crazy, and I never gave up on those dreams."

As the 2024 Paralympic Games come to a close, 4,400 athletes have given it their all to compete and keep their dreams alive.

More than 65,000 spectators attended the games to cheer on the athletes, with over 300 million people watching the games on various streaming and on-air services during the 11 days of events in Paris.

But it hasn't been all tense competition for Chambers. She said, "I've been having a ton of fun honestly."

She said she's enjoyed the little things too, like printing photos on her coffee cups at the Olympic village and interacting with her teammates.