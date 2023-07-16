Team Stewart beats Wilson 143-127 In 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WNBA All-Star weekend is officially in the books. It was a game that saw a lot of shots go in, and several Aces players showcased their skills.

Fans at Mandalay Bay say was a great moment for them to watch as supporters.

Team Wilson might not have gotten the win, but they showed why they are some of the best in the world, especially the Aces players.

A'ja Wilson finished with 20 points, and Kelsey Plum finished with 30 points.

Aces fans at the watch party say they were happy to see four Aces in the All-Star game, and that there's a lot to be excited about when the season is back from the All-Star break.

"They're just being them," said Aces fan, Nicole Sandres. "Becky's put together an awesome team. Everybody plays for each other just like they always say. They're going to be really hard to beat, just like the record shows."

The Aces are sitting high at first place in the league with a 19-2 record.

Sandres says the way the team is playing, she is hoping more banners are hung at Michelob Ultra Arena.

"It's just a hopeful thing," Sandres said. "I didn't want to jinx this year, but I'd like to see multiple championships from this team."

The Aces will be back from the All-Star break on Thursday when they go on the road to face the Seattle Storm.