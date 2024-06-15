Team Eichel roster announced for 2024's Battle for Vegas charity softball tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Battle for Vegas, the community’s beloved charity softball game, will return to the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin this summer.

The star-studded charity softball event gives fans the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause. The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes and celebrities, led by Jack Eichel and members of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders and friends.

The roster for team Eichel includes current Vegas Golden Knights players Zach Whitecloud, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson, Alex Martinez and former Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves.

Oakland A’s alumni José Canseco, Terrence Long and Ozzie Canseco are confirmed to play in both the home run derby and the game.

The initial event launched in 2019 and has raised over $850,000 for deserving nonprofits. Proceeds from this year’s Battle for Vegas will once again be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with beneficiary charities including Best Buddies Nevada and select other local charities to be named later.

Gates open on Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. The Home Run Derby, sponsored by the Athletics, begins at 7 p.m. with the opening pitch at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices for the Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game begin at $35 and are on sale.

Here's a look back at the first-ever Battle for Vegas charity softball game: