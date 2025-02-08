Super Bowl LIX: Vegas Sportsbooks see high-stakes bets and Taylor Swift effect ahead of big game

LAS VEGAS — As excitement builds for Super Bowl LIX, all eyes are on the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The betting world is buzzing, with huge wagers already rolling in at sportsbooks across the country, including the BetMGM Sportsbook at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

"So far, very early, we’ve seen a lot of money on Eagles moneyline. Two large six-figure wagers on Eagles moneyline. The other big bets have come on Eagles first half," says Lamarr Mitchell, director of trading at MGM Resorts, BetMGM.

But the tides are shifting as Super Bowl weekend nears. Mitchell notes that "lately, just yesterday, we’ve seen some big bets come in on the Chiefs."

The amount of money pouring in from both sides is staggering, with nearly a million-dollar bet placed on the Eagles’ moneyline. The very next day, someone placed nearly the exact same wager on the same outcome, according to Mitchell.

Of course, it’s not just about the game—it’s the event of the year. Whether you’re a pro bettor or a complete novice, the Super Bowl offers something for everyone.

"It’s the event to be at. It’s the big game. You don’t have to have any knowledge, or you can have all the knowledge in the world," says Mitchell. "It’s an event that everyone comes together to drink, eat, high-five each other. Every play is a dynamic play because we have many props that they can bet. Instead of the regular game, you can bet anything in this game, pretty much."

This year, the "Taylor Swift effect" is alive in sports betting. As the Chiefs’ relationship with Swift takes center stage, women bettors are jumping in on the action more than ever.

"We’re seeing women come in and bet for themselves because 'we are Team Taylor, and we are going to ride the Chiefs as long as Taylor is with the Chiefs!'" Mitchell notes.

It’s not just the younger crowd getting involved. Super Bowl weekend is a family affair for many, including Adrian Chirici from New York. Chirici has been coming to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend for 25 years with his buddies, and this year, he’s backing the Eagles.

"I just think they are the better team this year," Chirici says.

He’s not alone. Many others, including Don Brister from Texas and Jonathan Lenz from Idaho, are putting their money on Philadelphia.

"Sometimes the luck’s gotta run out," says Lenz, sticking with the Eagles.

But no matter where the money goes, one thing is clear: The event will be packed.

"I think it’ll be standing room only," says Mitchell. "The actual transaction activity will be the busiest. Our system is at the tilt, and we hope it doesn’t overload with all the transactions."

Even those who aren’t necessarily sports fans can’t resist the energy. Brister, who originally came to Las Vegas for a Blake Shelton concert, now finds himself caught up in Super Bowl weekend.

"We came for the Blake Shelton concert, and it just happens to be Super Bowl weekend. Some extra excitement in the city, I’d imagine," Brister says.

Whether it’s the game, the prop bets or the Taylor Swift effect, Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas is always full of surprises.

"The transaction activity is even, about 50%," says Mitchell. "But in this game, anything can happen."

