Summerlin South team heads into their second game in the Little League World Series feeling community support

LAS VEGAS (NV) — The Summerlin South All Stars are looking to continue their winning ways at the Little League World Series.
They dominated their opening game with a 16-1 victory over Illinois, and the players now find themselves just five wins away from the world title.
Nick Walters spoke one-on-one with coach TJ Fechser ahead of Friday's game to learn more about how the team is feeling and what it means to be in this position.
The team takes the field Friday against Washington state. First pitch is scheduled for noon on ESPN.
