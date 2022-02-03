Stone, Pietrangelo and Marchessault to participate in 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League announced player assignments for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event that features three Vegas Golden Knights participants.

Seven events will showcase hockey’s top talent on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Highlighting the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills are two new events that will bring NHL All-Stars and their skills front and center on the Las Vegas Strip: The Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off will take place on the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio and the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22 will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Five events return for this year’s edition of the NHL All-Star Skills: Verizon NHL Fastest Skater, Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak, EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot, adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge (for the first time since 2016), and Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting.

The individual winner of each event of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills will earn $30,000.

Verizon NHL Fastest Skater

Participants

—Chris Kreider, NYR

—Adrian Kempe, LAK

—Kyle Connor, WPG

—Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH

—Jordan Kyrou, STL

—Dylan Larkin, DET

—Cale Makar, COL

—Connor McDavid, EDM

Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak

Participants

—Jack Campbell, TOR

—Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

—Frederik Andersen, CAR

—Tristan Jarry, PIT

—Cam Talbot, MIN

—Juuse Saros, NSH

—Thatcher Demko, VAN

—John Gibson, ANA

Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off

Participants

—Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA

—Claude Giroux, PHI

—Jordan Eberle, SEA

—Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

—Roman Josi, NSH

—Nick Suzuki, MTL

—Zach Werenski, CBJ

—Mark Stone, VGK

EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot

Participants

—Adam Pelech, NYI

—Timo Meier, SJS

—Victor Hedman, TBL

—Tom Wilson, WSH

adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge

Participants

Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Trevor Zegras, ANA

Jack Hughes, NJD

Alex DeBrincat, CHI

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22

Participants

—Nazem Kadri, COL

—Auston Matthews, TOR

—Joe Pavelski, DAL

—Steven Stamkos, TBL

—Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting

Participants

—Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

—Leon Draisaitl, EDM

—Clayton Keller, ARI

—Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

—Sebastian Aho, CAR

—Jake Guentzel, PIT

—Troy Terry, ANA

—Johnny Gaudreau, CGY

—Patrice Bergeron, BOS

—Jonathan Marchessault, VGK

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend marks the first time NHL All-Star activities takes place in Las Vegas.