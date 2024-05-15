Watch Now
Star-studded night for Las Vegas Aces season opener

Tom Brady, Antonio Pierce, and more help the two-time world champs tipoff their season opener.
Before the 2024 season opener, the Las Vegas Aces celebrated their 2023 WNBA championship by raising a new banner at Michelob ULTRA Arena and receiving their championship rings.
Posted at 8:04 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 00:12:35-04

LIVE UPDATES

4th Quarter
FINAL: Aces beat the Mercury 89-80 to start their season 1-0
1:17 - Rebecca Allen makes it a one-possession game for the Mercury, 83-80 Aces
5:16 - Kelsey Plum's bucket from deep gives the Aces a 10-point lead, 77-66 Vegas

3rd Quarter
Aces lead 68-62 heading into the fourth quarter
1:24 - Aces go on a 5-0 run with Kelsey Plum's shot, 65-60 Vegas
3:38 - Natasha Cloud ties up the game for the Mercury at 60-60

2nd Quarter
Aces lead going into halftime over Phoenix 42-41

1st Quarter
Aces lead 29-14 over the Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces' season opener against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena was more than just a basketball game.

Prior to tipoff, the two-time world champions were given their championship rings for their 2023 title.

The team also celebrated the unveiling of their championship banner alongside WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Aces owner Mark Davis, and co-owner Tom Brady.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was also in attendance for the 7 p.m. tipoff against the Mercury.

This season, the Aces attempt to three-peat, which has only been done by the Houston Comets during the 1996-97 season.

