Star-studded night for Las Vegas Aces season opener

LIVE UPDATES
4th Quarter
FINAL: Aces beat the Mercury 89-80 to start their season 1-0
1:17 - Rebecca Allen makes it a one-possession game for the Mercury, 83-80 Aces
5:16 - Kelsey Plum's bucket from deep gives the Aces a 10-point lead, 77-66 Vegas
3rd Quarter
Aces lead 68-62 heading into the fourth quarter
1:24 - Aces go on a 5-0 run with Kelsey Plum's shot, 65-60 Vegas
3:38 - Natasha Cloud ties up the game for the Mercury at 60-60
2nd Quarter
Aces lead going into halftime over Phoenix 42-41
1st Quarter
Aces lead 29-14 over the Mercury
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————
The Las Vegas Aces' season opener against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena was more than just a basketball game.
Prior to tipoff, the two-time world champions were given their championship rings for their 2023 title.
20+ years in the making…Back-to-back WNBA champions. 💍— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 15, 2024
The Official 2023 Ring Partner of the Las Vegas Aces @jostens.#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/HapdLPp9TM
The team also celebrated the unveiling of their championship banner alongside WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Aces owner Mark Davis, and co-owner Tom Brady.
Made it 💍FFICIAL.#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/NCvJrHVKhn— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 15, 2024
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was also in attendance for the 7 p.m. tipoff against the Mercury.
This season, the Aces attempt to three-peat, which has only been done by the Houston Comets during the 1996-97 season.