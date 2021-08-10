Watch
Sports

Actions

Spence drops out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury; Ugás in

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Manny Pacquiao, left, and Errol Spence Jr., pose for a photo at a news conference at the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming boxing match, taking place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 16:55:21-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. has dropped out of his pay-per-view fight with Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 because of a retinal tear in his left eye.

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás will step in to face Pacquiao at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the same date.

According to his promoters, Spence didn't learn he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Ugás was scheduled to make his first career defense of his WBA title on the undercard of Pacquiao's meeting with Spence. Pacquiao won the same WBA belt in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH