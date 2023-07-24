SlamBall season six started Friday in Las Vegas, all games at UNLV's Cox Pavilion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SlamBall made its way to Las Vegas, and the sport is an eye-catcher.

It combines elements of basketball, football, ice hockey and trampolines.

MORE: SlamBall coming to Las Vegas for sixth season

Mason Gordon, the creator of SlamBall, says he wants to build the sport from the ground up in the city.

"We're building SlamBall as a global sport with the headquarters in Las Vegas, so I'm not just here for the summer," Gordon said. "I'm here to build SlamBall with Vegas long-term."

The sport faced a 15-year hiatus in the United States but is back for season six.

The sport was first created by Mason Gordon and Mike Tollin back in 1999, and games were first played in 2002.

The season started on July 21 and ends on August 19. All games will be played at UNLV's Cox Pavilion. The league said there will be 90 regular season games and five playoff games.