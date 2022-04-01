Silver Knights to make home debut in Dollar Loan Center arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights will make their debut at their new home in Green Valley. The ice inside the Dollar Loan Center arena is ready for the Knights to face off against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The new arena will attract fans looking for an affordable alternative in attending a professional hockey game, and families can enjoy the festivities happening around the arena before the puck drops.

Located just outside of the main entryway to The Dollar Loan Center, the Tiltyard, the arena’s outdoor plaza, will feature a stage with a DJ, inflatables, yard games, concessions, food trucks and more, beginning at 3:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., crews will roll out a Silver Carpet event featuring Silver Knights players and coaches and other special guests.

However, Henderson residents will have to get used to paying for parking for large events that will be held at the Dollar Loan Center arena. Prepaid parking will be $10 and parking at the event will be $12, plus service fees. Fans can purchase parking HERE. Parking lots are accessible off of S. Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway, with a map available at thedollarloancenter.com With the anticipated capacity crowd and Saturday evening traffic, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

To celebrate the Henderson Silver Knight’s first game at The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with Dollar Loan Center, the team will wear exclusive jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. on April 2 and the auction will conclude in the third period when the clock hits the 10-minute mark. Fans can bid by visiting HSDLC.givesmart.com or by texting “HSKDLC” to 76278. Jerseys will be signed and available for pick up the week or two following the game. HopeLink of Southern Nevada, an organization whose main mission is preventing homelessness, preserving families and providing hope through many programs and services, will benefit from a portion of the proceeds.

The Dollar Loan Center is a cashless facility. Acceptable payment methods include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and more.

Limited quantities of single-game tickets for April 2 are still available. Fans can purchase tickets at hendersonsilverknights.com.