Silver Knights sign local cancer patient to one-day contract in honor of Cancer Awareness Knight

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Las Vegas boy who is battling cancer got an experience of a lifetime by hanging out and skating with the Henderson Silver Knights.

As part of their cancer awareness game, the Silver Knights invited five-year-old Jet to join them for practice, hangout, and officially made him a team member for the day.

KTNV

Jet was diagnosed with cancer on Sept. 10, days before his fifth birthday, but his diagnosis couldn't take away his love for hockey.

His mom Kristina Trahan said this is something she and Jet will cherish forever.

"As a mom, it's extremely special because since having cancer, he's missed out on a lot of social stuff, and it's nice to see the community kind of uplift those kids that are fighting those terrible disease," Trahan said.

And if you ask the team, it's Jet who inspires them.

"To us, I think he's the superhero," Silver Knights defenseman ​Jake Bischoff said. "The stuff he's going through is a lot more difficult than what we go through. It's definitely cool to see little kids to look up to you and be role models to them, be a sense of joy for them. It sort of puts things into perspective for us."

KTNV

"He's a tough, determined little boy who's going through something with his family that you don't wish on anybody and yet he seems to be a fighter," Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig said.

Jet will be with the team on Saturday as the Warrior of the Knight.

Their game against the Iowa Wild is set for 7 p.m.