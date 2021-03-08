UPDATE: Silver Knights to resume operations after false-positive COVID test

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 10: The Henderson Silver Knights have been cleared to resume operations after a false-positive COVID test in Colorado.

The make-up date for the March 8 game against the Colorado Eagles is still to be determined.

ORIGINAL STORY

The American Hockey League has announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for Monday night against the Colorado Eagles (AHL Game #118) in Loveland, Colorado, has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined.

The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and is operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC.

The Silver Knights are currently first in the American Hockey league after winning their 6th straight game on Saturday.

