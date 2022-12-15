One year after his diagnosis, Henderson Silver Knights' head coach reflects on being cancer-free

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A year ago, Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros began treatment for his cancer. Now, Viveiros is reflecting on the many challenges he faced during the course of his treatment.

"Where I was at this time, a year ago... It wasn't an easy year by any means," Viveiros said. "[I] actually finished my treatments last summer, just before camp started. It's been a busy year."

Viveiros said it only took one blood test in October 2021 to change his whole life.

"It was a shock at first," Viveiros said. "But I ended up getting an operation two months later, on Dec. 16, 2021."

While the community rallied around Viveiros, many didn't know Viveiros was actively fighting two different types of cancer.

"Before I started my treatment, I went in for a colonoscopy to check all the boxes before my radiation treatment," Viveiros said. "They found something in my colonoscopy which ended up being cancer, too."

Viveros says he recently found out that he is cancer-free, and this difficult time has given him a new perspective on life.

Viveiros shared, "It makes you appreciate life! I appreciate my marriage a lot more. It makes me appreciate my time with my family and my kids. You just don't take things always for granted anymore, and I've learned that today is the most important day."