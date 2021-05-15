Silver Knights clinch top seed in AHL Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are preparing for their fourth playoff run in four seasons, and the Silver Knights are making more history.

The Silver Knights clinched the top seed in the Pacific Division in their first season in the AHL.

They beat the Bakersfield Condors 5-0 Thursday night to earn the top spot.

“Really proud of our team,” said Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros. “Obviously, it was a difficult season, and I thought our guys played exceptional throughout and up to this point. I’m very, very happy for them.”

The Condors had the Silver Knights’ number this regular season, beating them in the previous five games.

However, the Silver Knights were able to get some redemption when it mattered most.

“It was a really important game and we were treating it as a playoff game,” Viveiros said. “Really happy with how the guys responded.”

"It feels great," said Silver Knights defenseman Jimmy Schuldt on clinching home ice advantage. "It will be nice to sleep in our own beds in the playoffs and just being in Vegas. I think overall we have played really well in the Orleans Arena and it's nice having fans in the stands."

Along with a strong offensive game, the Silver Knights also received a 32-save shutout performance from star goaltender Logan Thompson.

The Condors and Silver Knights will play two more times this weekend.

The first game is Saturday at 1 p.m., and then they are back at it on Sunday at 5 p.m. Both games will be inside Orleans Arena.

“We told the guys we’re really proud of them and they should be proud of themselves, but we are just getting started,” Viveiros said. “We gave ourselves an opportunity to have home ice advantage and to earn that, so we just want to continue to fine-tune our details of our game.

“Even though it’s an abbreviated playoff this year, we -- like everybody else -- have the chance and earned that chance to win the West Division Championship,” he said.

Following the final two regular season games, the Silver Knights will get ready for the AHL Playoffs, which will get started on Tuesday.

