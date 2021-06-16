Watch
Shut up: Fury says he'll thrash silent Wilder in 3rd meeting

Richard Vogel/AP
WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, left and Deontay Wilder face off at a news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in anticipation of their third heavyweight championship showdown scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Deontay Wilder refused to speak at his own news conference to promote his third heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.

The fight has been scheduled at Wilder's own insistence for July 24 in Las Vegas.

After Fury violently beat Wilder in February 2020, the dethroned WBC heavyweight champion exercised the rematch clause in his contract and found an arbitration judge to agree with him. But then Wilder sat mutely at the dais with headphones on in downtown Los Angeles, refusing to answer questions from his own promoter or from reporters.

Fury says Wilder's mental weaknesses are being exposed, and he expects to win easily.

