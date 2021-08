SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team.

Kane responded to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna.

Kane says he has never bet on hockey games and never thrown a game. The NHL is investigating the allegations and Kane says he will cooperate.

