LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Longtime LPGA player and Las Vegas local Natalie Gulbis credited Shadow Creek Golf Club for helping put women's golf on the map through their fifth annual TNT Match Play tournament presented by MGM.

Alex Eschelman spoke with Gulbis and other players during the tournament on Sunday.

Shadow Creek helps catapult women's golf through annual tournament

“It sends a message to the rest of corporate America, like hey we believe in women’s sports, we believe in investing in women’s golf and we’ve seen a rise in sponsorships and also companies who have gotten involved in the LPGA as a result of that," Gulbis said.

Along with Gulbis, NFL wide receiver Davante Adams said he's inspired by the LPGA.

“I think women in some ways are better than the men," Adams said. "I mean, you come out here and you watch them, they don’t miss a lot of shots, watching them, it allows me to kind of slow my own roll and slow my swing down and just play the game the way it is supposed to be played.”