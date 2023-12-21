Seven local players among 22 recruits added to UNLV Football squad on National Signing Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels have officially signed 22 new players to the roster, seven of whom are Las Vegas locals.

Four different Clark County high schools are represented in this class, along with nine other states across the country.

The local players include:



Defensive back Jaylen Allen (Desert Pines HS)

Tight end Jae Beasley (Liberty HS)

Running back Greg Burrell (Desert Pines HS)

Place kicker Caden Chittenden (Faith Lutheran HS)

Linebacker Charles Correa (Bishop Gorman HS)

Linebacker Kahekili Pa'ao'ao (Liberty HS)

Defensive end Andre Porter (Liberty HS)

All together, this new class ranks first in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom says these new players will have an immediate impact on the team next year.

"Now it's our job to get this group ready to go play and compete to win a championship next year," Odom said. "That is our goal. That is our standard of what we want in this program, is to get back to the Mountain West Championship game and win it."

Eight of these 22 new players are expected to graduate early and join the team next semester. All of them should be on campus by next season.