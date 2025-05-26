Second Aviators player named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week: Luis Morales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, The Las Vegas Aviators announced that Luis Morales was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 19-25.

He joins right-hander J.T. Ginn, who won the honor from March 24-30, as the second Aviators player to receive PCL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2025.

WATCH | Look back at the Aviators’ opening season

Hear from the Las Vegas Aviators as they prepare for Opening Day

The right-hander made his Triple-A debut on Saturday, May 24 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Tripe-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, at Constellation Field. He pitched six no-hit innings to record the victory: Aviators 6-1. Morales walked one and struck out seven, with 19 total batters faced, on 88 pitches (62 strikes).

Morales began the 2025 campaign with Double-A Midland of the Texas League, appearing in eight games (all starts) and posting a 3-1 record with a 2.98 ERA. He allowed 28 hits and struck out 53 batters in 42.1 innings pitched. Morales was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 20.

The Aviators have the best record in the 10-team PCL at 32-18 (.640).

Las Vegas will host the Oklahoma City Comets (30-21, 2.5), Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Series Champions Los Angels Dodgers, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, May 27-June 1.

